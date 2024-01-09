Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 1.40% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 5.89% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company, is down 7.04% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and BKR make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 1.93% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.28% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 3.61% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and MOS make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-1.1%
Also see: Entertainment Dividend Stocks
MPB Dividend Growth Rate
CAR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.