Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 1.40% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 5.89% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company, is down 7.04% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and BKR make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 1.93% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.28% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 3.61% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and MOS make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Utilities -0.5% Financial -0.8% Materials -0.9% Energy -1.1%

