Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 1.46% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 8.08% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 8.50% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and OXY make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 8.32% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 20.64% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 15.28% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and MOS make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-1.7%
