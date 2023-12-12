News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

December 12, 2023 — 02:33 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 1.46% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 8.08% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 8.50% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and OXY make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 8.32% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 20.64% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 15.28% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and MOS make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.7%
Industrial +0.6%
Financial +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Services -0.2%
Utilities -0.3%
Materials -0.4%
Energy -1.7%

