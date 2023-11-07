Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 2.01% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 5.66% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 0.98% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and MRO make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.3% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and up 0.47% on a year-to-date basis. Air Products & Chemicals Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.93% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 9.02% year-to-date. Combined, APD and FCX make up approximately 15.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.5% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Utilities -0.5% Financial -0.6% Materials -1.3% Energy -2.2%

