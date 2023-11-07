News & Insights

Markets
SLB

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

November 07, 2023 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 2.01% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 5.66% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 0.98% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and MRO make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.3% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and up 0.47% on a year-to-date basis. Air Products & Chemicals Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.93% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 9.02% year-to-date. Combined, APD and FCX make up approximately 15.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Services +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Healthcare +0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Utilities -0.5%
Financial -0.6%
Materials -1.3%
Energy -2.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 DCFC Average Annual Return
 EPHE Options Chain
 SSC market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLB
MRO
XLE
APD
FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.