Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 2.01% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 5.66% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 0.98% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and MRO make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.3% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and up 0.47% on a year-to-date basis. Air Products & Chemicals Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.93% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 9.02% year-to-date. Combined, APD and FCX make up approximately 15.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-1.3%
|Energy
|-2.2%
Also see: DCFC Average Annual Return
EPHE Options Chain
SSC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.