Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 7.46% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.96% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 8.89% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EQT make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 2.36% on a year-to-date basis. Ball Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.12% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc., is down 2.55% year-to-date. Combined, BALL and STLD make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Financial -0.1% Industrial -0.4% Services -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Healthcare -0.7% Materials -1.1% Energy -2.1%

