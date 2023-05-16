News & Insights

HAL

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

May 16, 2023 — 02:36 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.2% on the day, and down 7.58% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 25.37% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 15.88% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and SLB make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and up 0.25% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.83% year-to-date, and Avery Dennison Corp, is down 8.22% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and AVY make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare -0.9%
Technology & Communications -0.9%
Consumer Products -1.1%
Services -1.1%
Industrial -1.1%
Financial -1.2%
Utilities -1.8%
Materials -1.9%
Energy -2.2%

