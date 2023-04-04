Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 1.80% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.94% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 15.04% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.7% and 6.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 3.62% on a year-to-date basis. Steel Dynamics Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.06% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 10.35% year-to-date. Combined, STLD and NUE make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.7%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Financial
|-1.4%
|Industrial
|-1.8%
|Materials
|-2.0%
|Energy
|-2.3%
