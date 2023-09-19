Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 10.43% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 38.42% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 11.10% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and HAL make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) and Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.95% on a year-to-date basis. Deere & Co., meanwhile, is down 5.39% year-to-date, and Axon Enterprise Inc is up 20.61% year-to-date. Combined, DE and AXON make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+81.0%
|Consumer Products
|+35.7%
|Healthcare
|+13.0%
|Financial
|+2.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Energy
|-1.3%
Also see: Funds Holding CLIX
Institutional Holders of CLNS
PAYX Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.