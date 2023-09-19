Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 10.43% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 38.42% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 11.10% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and HAL make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) and Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.95% on a year-to-date basis. Deere & Co., meanwhile, is down 5.39% year-to-date, and Axon Enterprise Inc is up 20.61% year-to-date. Combined, DE and AXON make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +81.0% Consumer Products +35.7% Healthcare +13.0% Financial +2.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Services -0.4% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.5% Energy -1.3%

