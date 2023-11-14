Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, with EQT showing a loss of 0.1% and BKR up 0.1%. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 2.81% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 26.93% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 22.75% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and BKR make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 4.44% on a year-to-date basis. McKesson Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.84% year-to-date, and Cardinal Health, Inc. is up 36.01% year-to-date. Combined, MCK and CAH make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +3.9% Utilities +3.3% Financial +3.3% Technology & Communications +3.0% Services +2.9% Industrial +2.6% Consumer Products +2.5% Healthcare +1.9% Energy +1.0%

