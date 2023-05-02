Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 4.4% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.5% and 7.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.5% on the day, and down 3.80% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 19.62% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 20.24% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and APA make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.3% and 11.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 2.5% in midday trading, and down 5.59% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 50.61% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 41.70% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and CMA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -1.0% Services -1.0% Healthcare -1.1% Utilities -1.5% Industrial -1.5% Technology & Communications -1.7% Materials -1.9% Financial -2.7% Energy -4.4%

