Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Water Utilities

November 22, 2022 — 01:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Afya, off about 9.6% and shares of 2U down about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by CADIZ, trading lower by about 6.3% and Pure Cycle, trading lower by about 3.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

