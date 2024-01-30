News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Drugs

January 30, 2024 — 01:53 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Adtalem Global Education, down about 19.1% and shares of 2U off about 11.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by G1 Therapeutics, trading lower by about 17% and Mersana Therapeutics, trading lower by about 9.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

