Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Drugs

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Adtalem Global Education, down about 19.1% and shares of 2U off about 11.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by G1 Therapeutics, trading lower by about 17% and Mersana Therapeutics, trading lower by about 9.5%.

