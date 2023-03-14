Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

March 14, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gaotu Techedu, off about 9.1% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group down about 7.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by British American Tobacco Industries, trading lower by about 0.5% and Altria Group, trading lower by about 0.3%.

