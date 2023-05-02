News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Banking & Savings

May 02, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 8.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chegg, off about 48.9% and shares of 2U off about 15.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 5.6% as a group, led down by PacWest Bancorp, trading lower by about 27% and Western Alliance Bancorporation, trading lower by about 20.2%.

