Markets
ESLT

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Waste Management Stocks

November 29, 2022 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Elbit Systems, down about 9.2% and shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings off about 1.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are waste management shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Clean Harbors, trading lower by about 2.6% and Heritage-crystal Clean, trading lower by about 2.2%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Waste Management Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Waste Management Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESLT
AJRD
CLH
HCCI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.