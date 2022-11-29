Tuesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Elbit Systems, down about 9.2% and shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings off about 1.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are waste management shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Clean Harbors, trading lower by about 2.6% and Heritage-crystal Clean, trading lower by about 2.2%.

