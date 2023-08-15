In trading on Tuesday, credit services & lending shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Altisource Asset Management, off about 68.8% and shares of Discover Financial Services down about 10.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Vertex Energy, trading lower by about 7.2% and Aemetis, trading lower by about 5.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Credit Services & Lending, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.