Tuesday Sector Laggards: Credit Services & Lending, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

August 15, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, credit services & lending shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Altisource Asset Management, off about 68.8% and shares of Discover Financial Services down about 10.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Vertex Energy, trading lower by about 7.2% and Aemetis, trading lower by about 5.7%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
