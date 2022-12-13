Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 4.49% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 54.37% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group, is down 27.56% year-to-date.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 3.29% on a year-to-date basis. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.31% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 26.72% year-to-date. Combined, NI and SRE make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.1%
|Healthcare
|+1.3%
|Materials
|+1.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
Also see: Analyst Least Favorites
WRLD YTD Return
NEO Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.