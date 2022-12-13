Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 4.49% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 54.37% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group, is down 27.56% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 3.29% on a year-to-date basis. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.31% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 26.72% year-to-date. Combined, NI and SRE make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Healthcare +1.3% Materials +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.9% Services +0.6% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Consumer Products -0.1% Utilities -0.1%

