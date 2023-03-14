Markets
MKC

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

March 14, 2023 — 02:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) and Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 5.49% year-to-date. McCormick & Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.87% year-to-date, and Hasbro, Inc., is down 23.09% year-to-date. MKC makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 6.66% on a year-to-date basis. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 29.18% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 17.06% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.2%
Energy +1.2%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Utilities +0.7%
Healthcare +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Services +0.2%
Materials +0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 PRVA YTD Return
 STAB Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of EXD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MKC
HAS
IYK
DISH
BBWI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.