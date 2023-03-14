Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) and Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 5.49% year-to-date. McCormick & Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.87% year-to-date, and Hasbro, Inc., is down 23.09% year-to-date. MKC makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 6.66% on a year-to-date basis. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 29.18% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 17.06% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.2% Energy +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.9% Utilities +0.7% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Services +0.2% Materials +0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.