Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

December 20, 2022 — 03:13 pm EST

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 3.39% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 59.90% year-to-date, and General Mills Inc is up 27.10% year-to-date. GIS makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 31.50% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 61.58% year-to-date, and Target Corp, is down 36.45% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and TGT make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.6%
Materials +0.8%
Financial +0.6%
Healthcare +0.4%
Utilities +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Services +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.3%

