Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.4% and 4.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 2.30% year-to-date. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.50% year-to-date, and General Motors Co is up 11.92% year-to-date. LW makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) and Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.1% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 4.25% on a year-to-date basis. Invesco Ltd, meanwhile, is down 6.27% year-to-date, and Camden Property Trust is up 1.26% year-to-date. IVZ makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.9% Energy +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Utilities +0.3% Healthcare +0.2% Services +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Financial -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6%

