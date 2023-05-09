In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vector Group, down about 11.7% and shares of 22nd Century Group off about 7.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by Nikola, trading lower by about 11.1% and Workhorse Group, trading lower by about 9.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Vehicle Manufacturers

