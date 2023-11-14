In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ispire Technology, down about 5.7% and shares of Universal up about 0.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Frontline, trading lower by about 3% and Overseas Shipholding Group, trading lower by about 3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Shipping Stocks

