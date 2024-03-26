In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hempacco, down about 12.7% and shares of Vector Group off about 0.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are gas utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Star Group, trading lower by about 3.2% and Northwest Natural Holding, trading lower by about 1.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Gas Utilities

