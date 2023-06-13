In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, off about 3.1% and shares of Ispire Technology down about 0.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Azure Power Global, trading lower by about 8.1% and Brookfield Renewable Partners, trading lower by about 5.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Electric Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.