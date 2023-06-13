News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Electric Utilities

June 13, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, off about 3.1% and shares of Ispire Technology down about 0.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Azure Power Global, trading lower by about 8.1% and Brookfield Renewable Partners, trading lower by about 5.7%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
