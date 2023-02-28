Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Education & Training Services

February 28, 2023 — 12:04 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Turning Point Brands, down about 2.1% and shares of 22nd Century Group down about 1.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Gaotu Techedu, trading lower by about 5.8% and Strategic Education, trading lower by about 1.6%.

