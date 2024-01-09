In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ispire Technology, down about 11.6% and shares of Vector Group off about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Andersons, trading lower by about 4.1% and Nutrien, trading lower by about 3.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Agriculture & Farm Products

