In trading on Tuesday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lazydays Holdings, off about 10.7% and shares of Carvana down about 7.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by POET Technologies, trading lower by about 11.1% and Maxeon Solar Technologies, trading lower by about 7.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Semiconductors

