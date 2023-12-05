In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Designer Brands, down about 30.9% and shares of Victorias Secret down about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Seabridge Gold, trading lower by about 5.1% and IAMGold, trading lower by about 5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Precious Metals

