In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lands End, off about 7.9% and shares of Vera Bradley off about 7.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Mesabi Trust, trading lower by about 14.1% and Century Aluminum, trading lower by about 7.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

