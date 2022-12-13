In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Jetblue Airways, off about 8.9% and shares of United Airlines Holdings off about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 8% and Gamestop, trading lower by about 4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Music & Electronics Stores

