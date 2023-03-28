In trading on Tuesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, down about 25.8% and shares of Draganfly down about 18.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Amkor Technology, trading lower by about 5.5% and Rambus, trading lower by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Semiconductors

