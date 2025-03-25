News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

March 25, 2025 — 03:06 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 2.55% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 4.69% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp, is down 4.43% year-to-date. Combined, ES and VST make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 6.02% on a year-to-date basis. Merck & Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.72% year-to-date, and AbbVie Inc is up 14.23% year-to-date. Combined, MRK and ABBV make up approximately 11.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.2%
Financial0.0%
Services-0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Industrial-0.2%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Healthcare-1.0%
Utilities-1.3%

Also see:

