Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

June 03, 2025 — 02:31 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 9.32% year-to-date. PPL Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.76% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc is up 9.22% year-to-date. Combined, PPL and EVRG make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, CME Group (Symbol: CME) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.92% on a year-to-date basis. CME Group, meanwhile, is up 21.88% year-to-date, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc is up 0.38% year-to-date. CME makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.6%
Technology & Communications+1.4%
Industrial+1.0%
Materials+1.0%
Services+0.9%
Healthcare+0.8%
Consumer Products+0.5%
Financial+0.1%
Utilities-0.1%

NRG Historical Stock Prices-> EDG Insider Buying-> BSJN shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

