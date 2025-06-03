Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 9.32% year-to-date. PPL Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.76% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc is up 9.22% year-to-date. Combined, PPL and EVRG make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, CME Group (Symbol: CME) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.92% on a year-to-date basis. CME Group, meanwhile, is up 21.88% year-to-date, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc is up 0.38% year-to-date. CME makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.4%
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
