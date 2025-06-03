Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 9.32% year-to-date. PPL Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.76% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc is up 9.22% year-to-date. Combined, PPL and EVRG make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, CME Group (Symbol: CME) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.92% on a year-to-date basis. CME Group, meanwhile, is up 21.88% year-to-date, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc is up 0.38% year-to-date. CME makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.6% Technology & Communications +1.4% Industrial +1.0% Materials +1.0% Services +0.9% Healthcare +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Financial +0.1% Utilities -0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 NRZ Historical Stock Prices

 EDG Insider Buying

 BSJN shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.