Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 11.69% year-to-date. Ansys Inc., meanwhile, is up 10.96% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 42.57% year-to-date. Combined, ANSS and KLAC make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) and Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.6% and 8.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 15.13% on a year-to-date basis. MSCI Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.34% year-to-date, and Lockheed Martin Corp, is down 11.83% year-to-date. LMT makes up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +2.1% Consumer Products +1.5% Services +1.5% Materials +1.4% Utilities +1.1% Financial +1.0% Energy +0.8% Industrial +0.3% Technology & Communications -0.1%

