News & Insights

Markets
CDW

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

October 01, 2024 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within the sector, CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 4.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 15.21% year-to-date. CDW Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.63% year-to-date, and HP Inc is up 17.22% year-to-date. Combined, CDW and HPQ make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Solventum Corp (Symbol: SOLV) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 13.61% on a year-to-date basis. Solventum Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.91% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 35.17% year-to-date. Combined, SOLV and MRNA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+2.0%
Utilities+0.6%
Materials-0.1%
Industrial-0.2%
Services-0.3%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Financial-0.7%
Healthcare-0.9%
Technology & Communications-1.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 ETFs Holding NCS
 AGNG Average Annual Return
 HAIN Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDW
HPQ
XLK
SOLV
MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.