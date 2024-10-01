Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within the sector, CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 4.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 15.21% year-to-date. CDW Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.63% year-to-date, and HP Inc is up 17.22% year-to-date. Combined, CDW and HPQ make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Solventum Corp (Symbol: SOLV) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 13.61% on a year-to-date basis. Solventum Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.91% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 35.17% year-to-date. Combined, SOLV and MRNA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.0%
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.7%
|Healthcare
|-0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.6%
