Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 11.4% and 5.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 9.64% year-to-date. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.19% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 112.68% year-to-date. Combined, CRWD and NVDA make up approximately 19.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 7.57% on a year-to-date basis. Procter & Gamble Company, meanwhile, is up 11.74% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc, is down 10.21% year-to-date. PG makes up approximately 15.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Financial +0.8% Healthcare +0.6% Materials +0.5% Services +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Technology & Communications -1.0%

