Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 11.4% and 5.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 9.64% year-to-date. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.19% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 112.68% year-to-date. Combined, CRWD and NVDA make up approximately 19.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 7.57% on a year-to-date basis. Procter & Gamble Company, meanwhile, is up 11.74% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc, is down 10.21% year-to-date. PG makes up approximately 15.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.0%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
BDC Investor
CPL shares outstanding history
DRNA Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.