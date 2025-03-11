Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.4% loss. Within the sector, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.6% and 6.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 9.25% year-to-date. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.17% year-to-date, and Dollar General Corp is up 3.40% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and DG make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 6.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 6.00% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.89% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 18.14% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and TECH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.8% Utilities -0.9% Financial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.2% Materials -1.4% Industrial -1.7% Consumer Products -1.9% Healthcare -2.1% Services -2.4%

