Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.5% and 5.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 9.71% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is down 26.45% year-to-date, and FMC Corp., is down 8.98% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and FMC make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.3% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 23.09% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.43% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp is up 20.60% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and WDC make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Financial -0.4% Energy -0.4% Industrial -0.7% Utilities -0.8% Technology & Communications -0.9% Materials -1.8%

