Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 3.23% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 35.90% year-to-date, and FMC Corp., is down 11.02% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FMC make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.0% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 21.76% on a year-to-date basis. PTC Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.61% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc is up 4.73% year-to-date. Combined, PTC and NOW make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Services +0.2% Consumer Products -0.0% Healthcare -0.0% Industrial -0.0% Energy -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.4% Materials -0.5%

