News & Insights

Markets
CE

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

November 26, 2024 — 02:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 11.63% year-to-date. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 50.94% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. is up 35.20% year-to-date. CE makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 28.71% on a year-to-date basis. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.61% year-to-date, and Lennar Corp is up 17.31% year-to-date. Combined, BBY and LEN make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.7%
Financial+0.2%
Industrial-0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Energy-0.3%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Services-0.5%
Healthcare-0.5%
Materials-1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding APRH
 EPRS Insider Buying
 RTLR Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding APRH -> EPRS Insider Buying -> RTLR Insider Buying -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CE
MHK
XLB
BBY
LEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.