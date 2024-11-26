Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 11.63% year-to-date. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 50.94% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. is up 35.20% year-to-date. CE makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 28.71% on a year-to-date basis. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.61% year-to-date, and Lennar Corp is up 17.31% year-to-date. Combined, BBY and LEN make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.2% Industrial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Energy -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.5% Healthcare -0.5% Materials -1.1%

