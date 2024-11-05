Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 24.7% and 1.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 11.09% year-to-date. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 38.37% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 30.85% year-to-date. Combined, CE and ALB make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) and Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 9.56% on a year-to-date basis. Hologic Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.81% year-to-date, and Henry Schein Inc, is down 8.42% year-to-date. Combined, HOLX and HSIC make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.0% Utilities +0.9% Financial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Services +0.7% Energy +0.7% Healthcare +0.6% Materials +0.1%

