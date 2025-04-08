Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.2% and 4.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 9.89% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 38.27% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV, is down 25.64% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and LYB make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 3.73% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.49% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp, is down 19.61% year-to-date. LW makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-1.0%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
|Consumer Products
|-1.3%
|Materials
|-1.9%
