Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

April 08, 2025 — 06:01 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.2% and 4.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 9.89% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 38.27% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV, is down 25.64% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and LYB make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 3.73% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.49% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp, is down 19.61% year-to-date. LW makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Financial+0.7%
Utilities+0.5%
Industrial+0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.0%
Services-0.2%
Energy-1.0%
Healthcare-1.2%
Consumer Products-1.3%
Materials-1.9%

