Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 5.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 13.79% year-to-date. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is down 14.43% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. is up 47.75% year-to-date. NUE makes up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) and PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 19.6% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 11.17% on a year-to-date basis. Genuine Parts Co., meanwhile, is down 14.79% year-to-date, and PACCAR Inc. is up 6.73% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.9%
