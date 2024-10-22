Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 5.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 13.79% year-to-date. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is down 14.43% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. is up 47.75% year-to-date. NUE makes up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) and PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 19.6% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 11.17% on a year-to-date basis. Genuine Parts Co., meanwhile, is down 14.79% year-to-date, and PACCAR Inc. is up 6.73% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.3% Financial -0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3% Utilities -0.4% Services -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Materials -0.9%

