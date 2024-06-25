Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 4.42% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 2.27% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc., is down 18.73% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.6% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 5.41% on a year-to-date basis. Pool Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.10% year-to-date, and General Motors Co is up 28.76% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.1% Energy -0.2% Healthcare -0.6% Services -0.8% Industrial -0.8% Utilities -1.1% Financial -1.1% Consumer Products -1.2% Materials -1.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons

 KRO Insider Buying

 FSK Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.