Markets
MHK

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

June 25, 2024 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 4.42% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 2.27% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc., is down 18.73% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.6% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 5.41% on a year-to-date basis. Pool Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.10% year-to-date, and General Motors Co is up 28.76% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.1%
Energy-0.2%
Healthcare-0.6%
Services-0.8%
Industrial-0.8%
Utilities-1.1%
Financial-1.1%
Consumer Products-1.2%
Materials-1.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons
 KRO Insider Buying
 FSK Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons-> KRO Insider Buying-> FSK Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MHK
BLDR
XLB
POOL
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.