Tuesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 9.60% year-to-date. Fair Isaac Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.50% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc, is down 21.96% year-to-date. UAL makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) and Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 6.63% on a year-to-date basis. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.70% year-to-date, and Texas Pacific Land Corp is up 26.29% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Apparel Stores Dividend Stocks
CACC Videos
JAMF market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.