Tuesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Financial

May 20, 2025 — 02:37 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 9.60% year-to-date. Fair Isaac Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.50% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc, is down 21.96% year-to-date. UAL makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) and Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 6.63% on a year-to-date basis. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.70% year-to-date, and Texas Pacific Land Corp is up 26.29% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+0.5%
Utilities+0.4%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Materials-0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Energy-0.2%
Services-0.3%
Financial-0.4%
Industrial-0.5%

