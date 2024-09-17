Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) and The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 14.78% year-to-date. Cencora Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.14% year-to-date, and The Cigna Group is up 20.66% year-to-date. Combined, COR and CI make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 26.46% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.34% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 29.23% year-to-date. Combined, FE and PNW make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Services +0.4% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Utilities -0.1% Healthcare -0.6%

