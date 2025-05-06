Markets
VRTX

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

May 06, 2025 — 03:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.6% and 12.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 2.9% on the day, and down 2.13% year-to-date. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 8.57% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 41.34% year-to-date. Combined, VRTX and MRNA make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) and Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 1.29% on a year-to-date basis. TransDigm Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.27% year-to-date, and Jacobs Solutions Inc, is down 10.60% year-to-date. Combined, TDG and J make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.1%
Financial-0.6%
Consumer Products-0.7%
Technology & Communications-0.7%
Energy-0.7%
Services-0.9%
Materials-0.9%
Industrial-1.2%
Healthcare-2.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Largest Discount Preferreds
 PPL Average Annual Return
 WUBA market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Largest Discount Preferreds-> PPL Average Annual Return-> WUBA market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRTX
MRNA
XLV
TDG
J

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.