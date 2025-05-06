Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.6% and 12.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 2.9% on the day, and down 2.13% year-to-date. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 8.57% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 41.34% year-to-date. Combined, VRTX and MRNA make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) and Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 1.29% on a year-to-date basis. TransDigm Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.27% year-to-date, and Jacobs Solutions Inc, is down 10.60% year-to-date. Combined, TDG and J make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.1%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.7%
|Energy
|-0.7%
|Services
|-0.9%
|Materials
|-0.9%
|Industrial
|-1.2%
|Healthcare
|-2.4%
