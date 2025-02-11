Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 5.92% year-to-date. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.54% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is down 6.34% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and REGN make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) and Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.6% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 4.80% on a year-to-date basis. Fidelity National Information Services Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.58% year-to-date, and Leidos Holdings Inc, is down 5.27% year-to-date. LDOS makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Materials +0.6% Consumer Products +0.3% Financial -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3% Services -0.5% Healthcare -0.8% Industrial -0.8%

