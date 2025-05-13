Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.1% and 4.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 2.4% on the day, and down 3.08% year-to-date. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is up 39.93% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 1.05% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and CNC make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Financial stocks, UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) and Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 16.1% and 8.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 6.35% on a year-to-date basis. UnitedHealth Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 36.74% year-to-date, and Elevance Health Inc is up 4.28% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.2% Technology & Communications +1.6% Industrial +0.6% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.3% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products -0.1% Financial -0.3% Healthcare -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of ESEA

 WEX Average Annual Return

 CNTG market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.