Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.1% and 4.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 2.4% on the day, and down 3.08% year-to-date. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is up 39.93% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 1.05% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and CNC make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Financial stocks, UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) and Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 16.1% and 8.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 6.35% on a year-to-date basis. UnitedHealth Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 36.74% year-to-date, and Elevance Health Inc is up 4.28% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.6%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-1.0%
