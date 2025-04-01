Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) and Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.1% and 3.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.6% on the day, and up 4.90% year-to-date. Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, is up 8.53% year-to-date, and Cooper Companies, Inc., is down 11.16% year-to-date. Combined, JNJ and COO make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.93% on a year-to-date basis. Erie Indemnity Co., meanwhile, is down 0.04% year-to-date, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, is down 4.32% year-to-date. ERIE makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-1.0%
