Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 13.93% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 16.73% year-to-date, and McKesson Corp is up 4.72% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and MCK make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 20.87% on a year-to-date basis. Discover Financial Services, meanwhile, is up 21.71% year-to-date, and Synchrony Financial is up 27.36% year-to-date. Combined, DFS and SYF make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.1% Services +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Industrial +0.1% Energy -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Financial -0.4%

